James Hambro & Partners Has $70.86 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 679,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 5.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $70,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 42,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 47,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 650,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,848,000 after purchasing an additional 59,532 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 85,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,446,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $460.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

