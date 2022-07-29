James Hambro & Partners Has $265,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

James Hambro & Partners trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,762 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.99. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

