JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

JAKK opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $214.94 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 2.02. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.66. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 68.07% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $120.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. Analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at $24,609,637. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

