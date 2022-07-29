Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a maintains rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $111.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.19). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 970 shares of company stock worth $60,126. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

