iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAI. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IAI stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.54. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1 year low of $80.63 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

