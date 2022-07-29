iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,467 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. The company had a trading volume of 45,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,397. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

