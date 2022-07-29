iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,948,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $404.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,508. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.