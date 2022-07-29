iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $247.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.40.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.