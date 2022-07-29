iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 724.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,124,000 after purchasing an additional 605,238 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,624,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,211,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 184,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after acquiring an additional 40,471 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.40 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.85.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

