iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,629,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $109.30. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

