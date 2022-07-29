iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after acquiring an additional 146,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after acquiring an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,727,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,777,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

