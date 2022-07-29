iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,320 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $234.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.16 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.49.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

