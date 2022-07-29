iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Reduced by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $240.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.10 and a 200-day moving average of $250.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

