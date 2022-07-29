iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $34.54. 22,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

