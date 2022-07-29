iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.6% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,573,396 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

