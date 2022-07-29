iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

