iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,331 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $911,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,650. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.82.

