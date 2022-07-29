iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Bought by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.62% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLQD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $49.02 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

