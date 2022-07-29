Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $334.53

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.53 ($4.03) and traded as low as GBX 326 ($3.93). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 326 ($3.93), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 332.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 334.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £581.10 million and a PE ratio of -148.18.

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

