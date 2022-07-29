Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 84.4% in July

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSCI stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $104.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.01.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
Read More
