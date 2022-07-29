Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 84.4% in July

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCI stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $104.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.01.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 55,150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.