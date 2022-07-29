Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 89,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,277,450 shares.The stock last traded at $76.48 and had previously closed at $72.63.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

