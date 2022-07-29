Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Up 160.0% in July

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $993,000.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUI opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

