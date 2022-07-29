Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
