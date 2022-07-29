Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,104 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

