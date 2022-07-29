Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 3,151 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.07 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

