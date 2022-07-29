International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Large Volume Increase

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 118,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,320,103 shares.The stock last traded at $41.93 and had previously closed at $41.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Paper by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

