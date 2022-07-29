InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $60.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $75.25.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in InterDigital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 108,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also

