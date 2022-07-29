Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 1,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 51,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.
Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $323.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
