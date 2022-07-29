Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 1,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 51,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $323.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 49,574 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 125,380 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

