Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lessened by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $102.56 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.41.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Argus decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

