Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $35.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

Intel stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.45). Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.