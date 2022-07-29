Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Intel Trading Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. 2,888,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,351,656. The firm has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.45). Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.