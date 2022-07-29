Insider Selling: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells 12,889.89 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.69, for a total value of 12,889.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,880,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,677,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Robert Barrow sold 19,388 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 13,571.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 25,733.40.

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Barrow sold 21,275 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 14,892.50.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Robert Barrow sold 18,415 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total value of 14,179.55.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.94. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.58 and a twelve month high of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $292.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.05 by 0.01. Equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNMD. Roth Capital began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

