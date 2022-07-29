Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $10,445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $31.29 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.