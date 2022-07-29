Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,793 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Innospec were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Innospec by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,035. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $106.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.35. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

