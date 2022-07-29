Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 212,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

