Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Price Performance
Shares of IEA stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.
