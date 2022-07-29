Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) versus Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Head to Head Comparison

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Pyxis Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 3.42 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Pyxis Tankers $25.34 million 1.18 -$12.34 million ($1.21) -2.32

Imperial Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pyxis Tankers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Pyxis Tankers -50.97% -27.99% -11.21%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Imperial Petroleum and Pyxis Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Pyxis Tankers 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pyxis Tankers has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 101.66%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats Pyxis Tankers on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Pyxis Tankers

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of five tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.