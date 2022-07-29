Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 21,160 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Up 3.2 %

ILMN stock opened at $213.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.97. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.67.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

