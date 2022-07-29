II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $52.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. II-VI has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in II-VI by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.