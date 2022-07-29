II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after buying an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

