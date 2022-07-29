IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Raised by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 3.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $62,943,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $397.94. 3,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,603. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

