Iconic Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $306.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.52 million and $306.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.56 or 0.00859554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding.

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.