Iconic Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $306.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.52 million and $306.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.56 or 0.00859554 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015573 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001684 BTC.
Iconic Token Coin Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding.
