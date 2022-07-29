Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.11.

HBAN stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 258,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

