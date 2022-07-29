HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,522 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 21,830 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in HP were worth $18,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in HP by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in HP by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Price Performance

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.