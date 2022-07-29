Hosking Partners LLP Sells 2,778 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 244,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $150,857,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

NYSE:BMY opened at $74.70 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.