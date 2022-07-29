Hosking Partners LLP Has $8.80 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

