Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,897 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Holley worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Holley by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,392,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley Stock Down 33.0 %

NYSE HLLY traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,663. Holley Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Holley from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

About Holley



Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

