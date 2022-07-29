Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up to $289.08

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $289.08, but opened at $299.58. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $299.58, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $638.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 55.8% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

