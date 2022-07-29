HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HFG. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €26.71 ($27.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €24.71 ($25.21) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($99.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 26.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of €31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.07.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

