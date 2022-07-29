Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.29

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.29 and traded as low as $130.49. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 7,677,537 shares.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

