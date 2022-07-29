Head to Head Analysis: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) & DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HUYA and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 4 2 3 0 1.89 DoubleVerify 0 2 12 0 2.86

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 150.76%. DoubleVerify has a consensus price target of $33.62, suggesting a potential upside of 46.79%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.3% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HUYA and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 3.46% 3.61% 2.87% DoubleVerify 7.80% 5.63% 5.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUYA and DoubleVerify’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.78 billion 0.44 $91.57 million $0.25 13.08 DoubleVerify $332.74 million 11.25 $29.31 million $0.17 134.71

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HUYA has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats HUYA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, software development, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

